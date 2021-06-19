CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. 16,546,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,112,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 274,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

