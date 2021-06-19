Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $418.29 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

