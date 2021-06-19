Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

