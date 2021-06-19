Cerity Partners LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Monroe Capital worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

