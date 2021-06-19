Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,155.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $880.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,268.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,204.93.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

