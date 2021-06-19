Cerity Partners LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,582 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NTRA stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

