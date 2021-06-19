CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.52. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,108,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,626,439.40. Insiders have sold a total of 93,707 shares of company stock worth $160,822 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.