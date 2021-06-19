CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.
Shares of CEU opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.52. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,108,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,626,439.40. Insiders have sold a total of 93,707 shares of company stock worth $160,822 in the last ninety days.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
