CHADS VC Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $409.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00732508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083572 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,474,134 coins and its circulating supply is 48,316,839 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

