ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.19.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $94,318,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

