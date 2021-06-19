Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $685.60. 1,969,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $674.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

