Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $800.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $750.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $685.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $674.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $700,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19,033.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.