ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $66,449.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,090.73 or 1.00377264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00034298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00074627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002746 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

