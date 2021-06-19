Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.79

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.79 and last traded at $122.79, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

