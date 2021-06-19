Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.
NYSE CHWY opened at $78.50 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,925.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
