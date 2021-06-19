Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

NYSE CHWY opened at $78.50 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,925.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.