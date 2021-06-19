Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,193. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

