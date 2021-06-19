Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.
Shares of CHWY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,193. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23.
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.