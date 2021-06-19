Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Vice Chairman Sells $1,602,324.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSSE opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $551.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

