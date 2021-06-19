Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Vice Chairman Sells $1,602,324.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CSSE opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $551.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
