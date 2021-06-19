Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $12.30.
About Chubu Electric Power
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.