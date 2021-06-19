Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

