CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,661,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,028,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

