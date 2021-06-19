CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $952,000 Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Mission Produce worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

