CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $104,881,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,802,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $23,005,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $24,214,000.

GLDM opened at $17.53 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22.

