CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 289,271 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289,271 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 254.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $20,462,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,724.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

