CIBC Raises TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$74.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.23.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.