CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $72,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $21,966,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in DHT by 39.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

