Citigroup Begins Coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

FTAI stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $33.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.