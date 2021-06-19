Citigroup Inc. Acquires 64,928 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $52,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. 312,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,203. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

