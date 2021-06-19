Citigroup Inc. Has $46.27 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $46,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 836.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 71,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 588.2% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.85. 5,347,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,293. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

