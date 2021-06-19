Citigroup Inc. Has $48.23 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,188 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Wynn Resorts worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.44. 2,526,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

