Citigroup Inc. Has $58.49 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 712.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,903 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $58,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,106,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

