Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

