Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

