Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells $126,002.00 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLAR opened at $23.40 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $732.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

