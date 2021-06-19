Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $40.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

