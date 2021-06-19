Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 271.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $278.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

