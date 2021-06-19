Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 271.90% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
Shares of CLSD stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $278.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
