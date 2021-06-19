Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 574.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

CLF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,803,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,244,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

