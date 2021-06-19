Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,436 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $30,833,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,562,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,481,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 152,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

CLF opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

