Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004004 BTC on exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $5,599.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00145028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00183147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00866248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,070.32 or 1.00093560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

