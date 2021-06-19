Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $351,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVS opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $624.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

