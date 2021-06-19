CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.