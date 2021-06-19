CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

CNSP stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.35. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

