Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 5.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 123,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,591,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 568,849 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.