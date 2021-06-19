Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 6,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.
In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $82.73.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
