Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 6,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

