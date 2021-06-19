Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE RFI opened at $15.81 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 207,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

