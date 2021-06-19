Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,432. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

