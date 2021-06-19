Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.18. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 1,014 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02. The firm has a market cap of C$120.31 million and a PE ratio of -90.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.08.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$40,521.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

