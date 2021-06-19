Collective (CO2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,428.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002951 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $235,266.13 and $78,428.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collective has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 222,032 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

