Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 702,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CLNC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 765,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,411. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

