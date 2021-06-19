Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $8,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 162.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 603,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 318.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after acquiring an additional 254,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 175,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

