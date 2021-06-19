Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.75.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

