Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,811. Comerica has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

