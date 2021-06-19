Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 286.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 416.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $409,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

